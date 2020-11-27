1/
Marvin Payne
Marvin Payne, age 91, born to Oather John and Hazel (Rowland) Payne on July 19, 1929 near Yellowbud Ohio passed away on November 8, 2020 after living a long and full loving life.
Preceded in death by parents, daughter Paula Kaye, brother Glen, stepfather Charles Graham, half brother Roger Graham and half-sister Pat Boston.
Survived by wife of 67 years, Eunice (Dye), brother John (Nancy), children John (Linda), Donna (Derek) Morris, grandchildren: Delisa Morris, Casey (Rebekah) Betts and by great grandson August Betts. Marvin served five years in the U.S. Army, three years at Kyoto Japan and two years at Fort Holabird, Baltimore MD. Marvin retired from DuPont after working 30 years.
There will be a private family graveside service. Notes of sympathy/endearment can be sent to Wellman Funeral Home to be forwarded to the family. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
