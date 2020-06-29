Mary A. Campbell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The most selfless person that I have ever met has gone to heaven to be with her family.
Mary Ann (Morris) Campbell, born April 16, 1944, left many loved ones behind.
She fought many battles over the past 27 years, yet cancer won the final war on June 18, 2020.
Mary Ann graduated from Logan Elm and went into the Navy. She became a nurse and worked in many different areas over the course of her life. She brought smiles and laughter to all that knew her. She traveled to her own beat between Ohio and San Antonio, Texas to spend time between her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Campbell; parents, Wayne and Mary (Fowler) Morris; and her brothers, Don, Ned and Dave Morris.
She is survived by her sons, Mike (Sheila), Mark and Marshall (Alexandra).
She has six grandchildren, Ashley, Alisha, Whitney, Marshall (Alex), Mark (Andy) and Leslie. Along with three great-grandchildren, Easton Valadez, Addison VanGundy, Penelope Cuellar.
She also left behind several other family members, Andriana Campbell, Robert (Bob) Spicer and George (Curtis) Adams. She loved all unconditionally and gave all of herself.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
There will be graveside services and a celebration of life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved