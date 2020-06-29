The most selfless person that I have ever met has gone to heaven to be with her family.

Mary Ann (Morris) Campbell, born April 16, 1944, left many loved ones behind.

She fought many battles over the past 27 years, yet cancer won the final war on June 18, 2020.

Mary Ann graduated from Logan Elm and went into the Navy. She became a nurse and worked in many different areas over the course of her life. She brought smiles and laughter to all that knew her. She traveled to her own beat between Ohio and San Antonio, Texas to spend time between her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Campbell; parents, Wayne and Mary (Fowler) Morris; and her brothers, Don, Ned and Dave Morris.

She is survived by her sons, Mike (Sheila), Mark and Marshall (Alexandra).

She has six grandchildren, Ashley, Alisha, Whitney, Marshall (Alex), Mark (Andy) and Leslie. Along with three great-grandchildren, Easton Valadez, Addison VanGundy, Penelope Cuellar.

She also left behind several other family members, Andriana Campbell, Robert (Bob) Spicer and George (Curtis) Adams. She loved all unconditionally and gave all of herself.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

There will be graveside services and a celebration of life at a later date.







