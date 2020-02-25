|
|
Mary A. Monahan, 84, of South Charleston, passed away on Feb. 24, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1935 in Delaware, Ohio to Jesse and Ruth Whitt.
She was a strong and loving mother and grandmother and loved animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Mike and Tronny Monahan; and siblings, Bobby, Duke and Diane.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Carla (Ted) Nicholson, of South Charleston; grandchildren, Tronny Michael and Jeremy Monahan, Colby and Shelby Nicholson; three great-grandchildren; and by sisters, Betty, Patty, Joanne, Jerri and Thelma.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 26, 2020