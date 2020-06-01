Mary A. Murphy
Mary A. Murphy, 77, of Columbus, passed away at Mt. Carmel Grove City on Friday, May 29, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 29, 1943 in Hocking County, Ohio to the late Clyde Rollin and Frieda (Lively) Robinson.
Mary had retired from Mt. Carmel West after a number of years in Environmental Services and was an active member of the Groveport Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman, on Oct. 16, 1990; two brothers and three sisters.
Survived by son, Danny (Cyndi) Murphy, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, and daughter, Debbie (Jeffrey) Fisher, of Circleville; grandchildren, Julie (JR) Lane, Garrett (Sheena) Murphy, Robert (Rachel) Murphy, Mariella (Corey) Snyder, Noah Fisher, Elizabeth Fisher, Jeremy (Breanna) Fisher, and Jullian Beaman; sisters, Charlotte (Leroy) Graham and Alice Dillie; brother, Robert (Sharon) Robinson; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law and three sisters-in-law on the Murphy side.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 at a drive through visitation at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home 420 West Main Street, Ashville, the family suggest those that attend to stay in their cars and they will greet you . Please enter the west drive and come around the building .
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 3 at 1:00 p.m. at Beckett Cemetery, Commercial Point where the family will practice social distancing concerning COVID-19.
For those who wish contributions can be made to Groveport Church of Christ 5626 Groveport Road 43124.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com



Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
JUN
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Beckett Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
1 entry
June 1, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Diane Fisher
