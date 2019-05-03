Mary Alice Schein, 93, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1925, the daughter of John Robert and Grace Marie (Troutman) Puffinbarger. She was a lifelong resident of Williamsport, Ohio. In 1943, she graduated from Williamsport High School. In 1946, she married Paul David Schein, who preceded her in death after 70 years of marriage.

Mary Alice and Paul were lifelong farmers in Deercreek Township. She was a 4-H advisor for over 20 years, Sorosis Club member, founding member of the Child Study League, member of Heber Lodge #0501, and a member of the Williamsport United Methodist Church. She was the coordinator of the Pickaway County Speech and Hearing Clinic for many years. She loved being outside, working in her flowers, reading, and spending time with her family.

Mary Alice is survived by her son, David Schein; and daughters, Patty Weiland, Judy (Rob) Skidmore, and Nancy (Pat) Hurley. Also surviving are beloved grandchildren, Katie Skidmore, Kelly (Duce) Black, Mike (Christa) Weiland, Stephen (Lauren) Hurley, Andy Weiland, Gracie (Zachary) Krouse; and great- grandchildren, Lillian, Jackson, Ruby, and Sloane.

Along with her parents and husband, Mary Alice is preceded in death by grandson, John Robert Skidmore, and daughter-in-law, Karen Schein.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. with burial to follow in Springlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Pickaway County 4-H Endowment Fund (checks payable to the Ohio State University, indicate in memo line: Pickaway County 4-H Fund #605794 and mailed to OSU Extension Pickaway County, P.O. Box 9, Circleville, OH) or to Ohio Health Berger Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.

Published in Circleville Herald on May 2, 2019