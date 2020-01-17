Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Mary C. Good Obituary
Mary Catherine Good, 85, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020.
She was born on June 28, 1934 in Circleville to Michael and Ruth (Starkey) Good.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Robert, Donald, Kenneth and Charles "Fred" Good; and by nieces, Anna "Susie" Cottrell and Linda Imler; and by nephew, Charles "Mike" Good.
Mary has four generations of nieces and nephews living.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Wellman Funeral Home in Mary's name.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
