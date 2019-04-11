Mary Catherine Shiflet (Bottorff) passed away Saturday March 23 at 4:55 a.m. at the Logan Elm Nursing Home Circleville, Ohio.

Mary Catherine Shiflet (Bottorff) was born to Bertha Cecelia Grantz and Oscar Everett Bottorff in New Albany Indian, on April 28 1951. Mary had five siblings in which four were brothers: John Bottorff, Nicholas Bottorff, Steven Bottorff and Brian Bottorff. Mary had a fraternal twin sister, Margaret Crawford (Bottorff).

She leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Roger Dale Shiflet; daughters, Melissa Marie Creech (Shiflet); son-in-law, Joseph Creech and Jeanette Rene Cockerham (Shiflet); son-in-law Kyle Cockerham; six grandchildren, Jamie William Howell and his fiancÃ© Emily Fields, Chase William Howell, Catelynn Marie Creech (her pride and joy only granddaughter), Clayton Mark Creech, Anton MyKell Blanchard and Keeland Justin Blanchard; and one great-grandson Landon William Howell.

Please honor moms wishes. My mother had spoken to us and stated very clearly:

1) Do not stand around my casket crying; I do not want to be remembered like that.

2) Do not wear black clothing â€¦ wear something comfortable; come as you are without judgment.

Services will be

Saturday, April 13 at Anderson Mc Daniel Funeral Home,

264 S. Second Ave, Middleport OH 45760

Family and friends may arrive between 11 a.m. and noon. The eulogy will take place between

12:15-1 p.m.

Burial at grave between 1-2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation too NAMI, National Alliance for Mental Illness

By Phone:

1-888-999-6264

By Mail:

NAMI,

P.O Box 4914,

Baltimore, MD 21297

It affects us all. Some don't even know!

Afterward all are welcome to join us at Golden Corral for lunch and share happy and funny stories and memories' mom would love to hear!

Location: Golden Corral,

304 Upper River Road, Gallipolis 45631