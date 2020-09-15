1/1
Mary E. Hayes
Mary Elizabeth Hayes, age 82, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 13, 2020.
She was born Dec. 14, 1937 to her parents Ezra and Mary "Peters" Myers in Circleville. On May 29 1965, she married husband Martin Hayes Sr. who passed away Sept. 2, 2003.
Mary grew up in Circleville, and graduated from Circleville High School in 1956. She had fond memories of growing up on Scioto Street and working at the A&P Market and Savings Bank as a teller. Mary retired from Georgia Pacific, where she worked in the payroll department. Mary was affectionately known as "Grommy" by her granddaughter. She and "Chandy" shared a very special bond, spending lots of time together. Mary enjoyed picking her up from school and attending her music and sporting events. Mary loved her family and was always there when needed. She will be greatly missed.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister, Esther (Dave) Winks; and nephews, David Jr. and Doug Winks.
Left to mourn is her son, Marty (Jody) Hayes Jr.; dearly loved granddaughter, Chandler Hayes; brother, Gene (Ruth) Myers; nephews, Skip Leasure, Eric, Devin, and very special nephew, Darin (Amy) Myers and their children Camille and Lane; cherished childhood friend, Mildred Strawser; and many cousins, great-nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main street Circleville, on Friday, Sept. 18 from 11 to 1 p.m. with a funeral service following at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Mary's family.



Published in Circleville Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 18, 2020.
