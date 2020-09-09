1/
Mary E. Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Martin, 73, of Frankfort passed from this life on Sept. 4, 2020.
She was the daughter of Wilbert and Ruby (Spindler) Streitenberger, who preceded her in death, as well as her brother, Robert Streitenberger.
On Feb. 18, 1977, she married the love of her life, Jack A. Martin, who passed from this life on May 3, 2014.
The last years of her life she wanted nothing more than to be reunited with him. Today, they are together again.
She is survived by her daughters, Janelle (Lemuel) Carroll and Linsey Martin; and her constant companion, Raggs. Two grandchildren, Logan (Katie) and Zander Carroll; and two great-grandchildren. Nephews, Ryan (Jessica) Streitenberger, Kevin (Laura) Streitenberger; four great-nieces/nephews, Joseph, Leylianna, Justin, and Hayley Streitenberger; and her Aunt Marilyn Spindler.
Mary Ellen was a bus driver at Adena Schools for 15 years, and at Chillicothe City Transit for another 15 years. She was a volunteer EMT for Concord Township for many years. She was the constant life of the party. She lived for Saturday's and the Buckeyes. She will be missed by many friends and her family.
A special thank you to Jessica Streitenberger and Heartland Hospice who provided such loving care in last days of her life.
At her request, there will be no services.
Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved