Mary E. Whaley, 94, of Circleville, passed away following an extended illness on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
She was born, May 19, 1926 in Pickaway County, to the late Clifford and Sarah (Wilkins) Bunn.
She retired from Circleville General Electric Lamp Plant. Mary enjoyed traveling and working on crossword puzzles.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Whaley, Sr.; and their son, Charles R. Whaley Jr.; brothers, Arthur, Walter and George; sisters, Ruby Cross and Ruth Derexson.
Mary is survived by her sister, Ellen (Peter) Holguin, California; children, Rose Mary (Ed) Federer, Florida, Sarah Henkle, Circleville, Sharon (Fred) Hoover, Circleville, and Clifford (Linda) Whaley, Circleville. Mary was blessed with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Floral Hill Memory Gardens (Circleville) with Pastor Dr. Doyne Wiggins officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.