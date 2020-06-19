Mary E. Whaley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Whaley, 94, of Circleville, passed away following an extended illness on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
She was born, May 19, 1926 in Pickaway County, to the late Clifford and Sarah (Wilkins) Bunn.
She retired from Circleville General Electric Lamp Plant. Mary enjoyed traveling and working on crossword puzzles.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Whaley, Sr.; and their son, Charles R. Whaley Jr.; brothers, Arthur, Walter and George; sisters, Ruby Cross and Ruth Derexson.
Mary is survived by her sister, Ellen (Peter) Holguin, California; children, Rose Mary (Ed) Federer, Florida, Sarah Henkle, Circleville, Sharon (Fred) Hoover, Circleville, and Clifford (Linda) Whaley, Circleville. Mary was blessed with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Floral Hill Memory Gardens (Circleville) with Pastor Dr. Doyne Wiggins officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger.
Please leave fond memories of Mary at www.schoedinger.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Defenbaugh-Wise Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved