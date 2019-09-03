Home

Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
Mary J. Sykes Obituary
Mary Jane (Betz) Sykes, 88, of Circleville, entered into Heaven on Sept. 2, 2019 at Caring Touch Care Center surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness.
She was born on March 14, 1931, in Circleville, the daughter of the late Harry and Opal (Huber) Betz.
On Nov. 2, 1949, she was united in marriage with her loving husband, Clariol "Shorty" Sykes, who survives.
Mary Jane is also survived by her children, Steve (Pam) Sykes, of Circleville, Byron (Bonnie) Sykes, of Land O'Lakes, Florida, Tom (Willa) Sykes, of Laurelville, and Linda (Don) Grate, of Circleville; grandchildren, Ryan (Christina) Sykes, Rachael (Eric) Houser, Russell (Brit) Sykes, Megan Sykes, Sarah (Joe) Henderly, Tim Sykes, Adam (Lizz) Grate, Abram Grate (fiancÃ©, Melissa), and Seth (Brittany) Grate; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends whom she cherished.
Mary Jane was a 1949 graduate of Circleville High School and attended Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, Kingston. She took great pride in caring for her family and she supported her husband in his work in construction. The family would like to sincerely thank Dee and Michael Krysty (Owners of Caring Touch Care Center) and caregiver, Jenny, and other workers for the fine care given to Mary Jane during her illness.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston with the Rev. Jim Ferrell and the Rev. Barry Bennett officiating.
Burial will follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery, Circleville.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Hill's.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Ohio Health Hospice.
Condolences can be made on Mary Jane's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
