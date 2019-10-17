Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Mary K. Harding


1977 - 2019
Mary K. Harding Obituary
Mary Kay Harding, 41, of Circleville passed away on Oct. 11, 2019. She was born on Dec. 25, 1977 in Columbus to Mike and Patricia (Sowers) Hoop.
She is survived by her father, Mike (Debbie) Hoop; her mother, Patricia (James) Osborn; her husband, Jeremy Harding; her children, Jeremy (Courtney) Harding and Taylor Nicole Harding; siblings, Chris (Toni) Hoop, Billie (Jessie) Sherrick, Tug (Danielle) Hoop, Tonya Edgington and Kayla Hoop.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
