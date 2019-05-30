Mary Kline Hoffman, of Wayne Township, died May 28, 2019, at Berger Hospital. She was born August 19, 1926, the daughter of David E. and Stella Murphy Kline in North Union Township, Ross County.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William A. "Bill" Hoffman Jr., who died in 2017; and by siblings, George Kline, Richard Kline, Kathryn Clark, Matilda Peck Thomas, Charles Kline, Martha Jane Peters, and John Kline.

She is survived by their children, W. Andrew (Norma Sims) Hoffman III, of Pepper Pike, Ohio; Jill Hoffman Gasper (Joseph) of Dublin, Ohio; and John D. (Deborah Butler) Hoffman of Circleville. She was the proud grandmother of five: William Andrew (Lindsay Schroeder) Hoffman IV of San Francisco, California; Holly Hoffman Kirkpatrick (Jeremy) of Washington, D.C.; Keeley Sims Hoffman of Chicago, Illinois; Kelsey Paige Hoffman of Richmond, Virginia; Brooke Elizabeth Hoffman (fiancÃ©, Michael Boone Jr.) of Arnold, Maryland; and great-granddaughter, Quinn Maelan Hoffman of San Francisco, California. She also is survived by her sisters-in-law, Joan Theado of Circleville and Barbara Hoffman of Cincinnati; brother-in-law, James E. Peters of Circleville; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her twin sister, Martha, and volunteering and working in the community. Mary often entered baking and fruit & vegetable competitions at the Pickaway County Fair and the Circleville Pumpkin Show. She was honored with winning Grand Champion Cake at the 100th anniversary of the Pumpkin Show in 2006.

Family and friends will be received Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, with a Rosary prayer at 4 p.m. A service will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 134 W. Mound St., with Rev. Ted Machnik officiating. Burial will follow in St. Josesph Cemetery.

The family is grateful for the care given by The Wyngate, Berger Hospital and Berger Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Church or the Circleville City School Foundation.

Published in Circleville Herald on May 31, 2019