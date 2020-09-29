1/
Mary L. Cartt-Bland
Mary L Cartt-Bland (Chapman), 94, died on Sept. 27, 2020 at her residence in Canal Winchester, Ohio with her family by her side.
Mary was born on Dec. 27, 1925 to Lewis and Zelma Chapman. She is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, Lewis Chapman Jr., John Chapman, Joseph Chapman, Harold Chapman, and Robert Chapman, first husband, Ervie Cartt, and second husband, Walter Bland. She is survived by one sister, Evelyn Chapman, three children; Danny Cartt (daughter-in-law Doris Cartt), Kathleen Williams, and Mazie Ann Brant (son-in-law John Brant), and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Mary was a member of the Groveport Church of Christ.
Viewing will take place at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 W Waterloo St, Canal Winchester on Thursday, October 1 at 10 am with the funeral service to follow immediately afterwards at 11am.
Flowers are appreciated or donations can be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
