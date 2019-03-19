Mary Lee Edmisten, age 93, passed away peacefully March 11.

She was born November 25, 1925 to her parents Robert and Mary Lena "Edmisten" Shull in Hanover County, Va.

Mary Lee graduated from Appalachian High School in 1943, and then spent two years in college. On September 9, 1943 Mary Lee married the love of her life, Edgar Edmisten, and they enjoyed 73 years of a wonderful life together, including living in Guam and Portugal while Ed served in the Navy. While living in Rockville, Maryland she enjoyed raising her family and serving as a secretary at Lone Oak Elementary School and then a secretary for The Military Sea Transportation Service in Washington, D.C.

Ed and Mary Lee retired to their West Virginia farm in 1972, raising crops and cattle with the help of Terry and Danise while sharing the bounty freely with family and friends. During these years, they were also able to travel the country and spend time in Florida.

Mary Lee had a thirst for adventure, and at 65 years old she sky-dived with her son, Wayne! She also had a talent for the arts, and created gorgeous paintings, made ceramics and even taught cake decorating classes. Her family treasurers the beautiful handmade Christmas ornaments she sent to them yearly.

Mary Lee's legacy was her faith and her love. She served wherever there was need and touched lives with her unconditional love throughout her many years. Faith and family were the solid foundation and most important things to Mary Lee. She was loved by all who had the privilege to know her and will be dearly missed by all. Mary is joining in heaven her parents; her adoring husband Edgar; and her two brothers and sister.

Left to mourn her passing are her children Terry (Danise) Edmisten, Wayne (Jitra) Edmisten, and Donna (Jim) Spencer. Also left to mourn are her grandchildren, Cliff (Heather) Edmisten, Sarah (Justin) Shipper, and David (Sarah) Spencer, as well as six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 E. Main St., Circleville, on Friday, March 22 from 6 to 8pm.

Mary Lee's funeral service will be held Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m., with Pastor Aaron Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Lee's memory to her home church, Cornerstone Baptist Fellowship, located at 106 Kildare Drive Sebastian, Fla. 32958.

Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Mary Lee's family. Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 20, 2019