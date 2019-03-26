Mary McFarland, 78, of Circleville passed away March 24, 2019.

She was born January 18, 1941 in Circleville to Earl and Mabel McFarland.

She Is preceded in death by her parents.

Mary is survived by her son, Carl (Belinda) McFarland and sister, Florence McFarland.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 28, at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10-11 a.m.