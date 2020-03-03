Home

Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Mary P. Shanton


1964 - 2020
Mary P. Shanton Obituary
Mary Patricia Shanton, 55, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly Feb. 29, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 13, 1964 in Youngstown, Ohio to James and Joan Graham McCambridge.
On Dec. 12, 2000, she married Robert L. Shanton, who died Feb, 18, 2018.
Survivors include her mother; three daughters, Patty Shanton, Chillicothe, Joan (Jevan) Jacbos, Circleville, and Carolyn Delong, Chillicothe; a stepson, Chris (Anna) Shanton, Chillicothe; nine grandchildren, Ty and Gabe Shanton, George, Grace and Gwen Jacobs, Ray, Andrew, and Jordyn Delong and Colton Hosler; five brothers, James (Tammy) McCambridge, Westerville, John McCambridge, Lewis Center, Joseph McCambridge, Chillicothe, Jeffrey (Sandy) McCambridge, Washington Court House, and Michael (Rick) McCambridge, Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and husband.
Mary was a registered nurse with the Adena Health System and a member of St. Mary Church. She was very active helping with the Zane Trace marching band.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., March 14, 2020 at St. Mary Church, Rev. Lawrence Hummer, Celebrant.
Calling hours will not be observed.
Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
