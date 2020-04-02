Home

Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
740-869-2777
Mary (Curl) Vincent

Mary (Curl) Vincent Obituary
Mary (Curl) Vincent, age 96, of Orient, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.
Born to the late Lawrence W. and Lydia (Pooler) Curl, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry Robert "Bob" Vincent.
She retired from Key Bank Corporation and was a member of Sterling Chapter #74, O.E.S. and a faithful member of Derby United Methodist Church.
Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to the Vincent Family.
The Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143, assisted the family.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 3, 2020
