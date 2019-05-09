Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Mary (O'Day) Watson

Mary (O'Day) Watson Obituary
Mary (O'Day) Watson, 70, of Orient, went home to be with her Lord on May 7, 2019. She was born November 19, 1948 in Ashville, Ohio.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Dorothy (Fetherolf) O'Day; brothers, Robert (Lillian), Charles (Yvonne), Michael O'Day, and sister, Barbara (George) Lewis.
She is survived by loving husband, Dave Watson; daughters, Ruth, Martha, Rebecca, Naomi Watson and Deborah (Gregg) Miller; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Mary retired from Straders Greenhouse. She was a member of Alum Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with family, going to church and gardening. She loved her Lord and Savior, family and friends with all her heart. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Harrison Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 10, 2019
