Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Harrison Township Cemetery
South Bloomfield, OH
View Map
Andrew "A.J." Pettibone, 33, of Reynoldsburg, OHIO passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 22, 2019.
A.J. was born on June 28, 1985 in Cincinnati, was a 2003 graduate of Teays Valley High School and worked in auto parts sales. A.J. truly enjoyed life, loved watching movies and the Buckeyes and loved cats and dogs. A.J. was a true friend and loved his family.
A.J. is survived by parents, Keith and Margi Pettibone of Lockbourne; brother, Matt (Dawn) Pettibone of South Bloomfield; sister, Laura (Tommy) McConahay of Columbus; girlfriend, Kristi Preston; daughter, Lena of Reynoldsburg; nephews and nieces, Matthew, Abigail, Joseph, Aubree Pettibone and Madison McConahay; great-grandfather Gerald Hoffman; AND numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 30 at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of A.J. may be made to: Pickaway County Animal Shelter, 21253 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville, OH 43113.
Arrangements for the family have been handled by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home of Ashville, and online condolences may be made at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
