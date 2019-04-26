|
Andrew "A.J." Pettibone, 33, of Reynoldsburg, OHIO passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 22, 2019.
A.J. was born on June 28, 1985 in Cincinnati, was a 2003 graduate of Teays Valley High School and worked in auto parts sales. A.J. truly enjoyed life, loved watching movies and the Buckeyes and loved cats and dogs. A.J. was a true friend and loved his family.
A.J. is survived by parents, Keith and Margi Pettibone of Lockbourne; brother, Matt (Dawn) Pettibone of South Bloomfield; sister, Laura (Tommy) McConahay of Columbus; girlfriend, Kristi Preston; daughter, Lena of Reynoldsburg; nephews and nieces, Matthew, Abigail, Joseph, Aubree Pettibone and Madison McConahay; great-grandfather Gerald Hoffman; AND numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 30 at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of A.J. may be made to: Pickaway County Animal Shelter, 21253 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville, OH 43113.
Arrangements for the family have been handled by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home of Ashville, and online condolences may be made at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 27, 2019