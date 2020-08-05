1/
Maurice W. Hugus Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurice Welty Hugus Jr., 88, of Columbus, and most recently, Circleville, Ohio, died Aug. 1, 2020.
He was born on May 13, 1932 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Maurice and Katherine (Michaels) Hugus.
He graduated from Greensburg High School Class of 1950. He served in the US Army from 1950 to 1951, in Korea. He graduated from Tri-State (Trine) University in 1956 with a degree in Civil Engineering. A longtime resident of Worthington, Ohio, Welty was an avid golfer, a 32nd Degree Mason, and member of All Saints Lutheran Church. Maurice was a land surveyor and marketing engineer for Columbia Gas in Columbus for more than 34 years. He also had his own land surveying business.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward; sister, Ann Foster; wife, Mary (Jones).
He is survived by his brother, John; sons, Phillip (Marcia), and Daniel (Valerie); daughter, Amy Woeste (Jim); grandchildren, Tyler Hugus, Katie Hugus, Joseph Hugus, Reed Hugus, Erin Woeste, Michael Woeste, and Tessa Woeste; and many nieces and nephews.
A service for family and close friends will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2002 at 1 p.m. at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Circleville.
Social distancing and facial protection will be observed at St. Philip's during this unusual time; your understanding is appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinsons Walk for a Cure, c/o PCCF and note Parkinsons Fund in the memo.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved