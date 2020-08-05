Maurice Welty Hugus Jr., 88, of Columbus, and most recently, Circleville, Ohio, died Aug. 1, 2020.
He was born on May 13, 1932 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Maurice and Katherine (Michaels) Hugus.
He graduated from Greensburg High School Class of 1950. He served in the US Army from 1950 to 1951, in Korea. He graduated from Tri-State (Trine) University in 1956 with a degree in Civil Engineering. A longtime resident of Worthington, Ohio, Welty was an avid golfer, a 32nd Degree Mason, and member of All Saints Lutheran Church. Maurice was a land surveyor and marketing engineer for Columbia Gas in Columbus for more than 34 years. He also had his own land surveying business.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward; sister, Ann Foster; wife, Mary (Jones).
He is survived by his brother, John; sons, Phillip (Marcia), and Daniel (Valerie); daughter, Amy Woeste (Jim); grandchildren, Tyler Hugus, Katie Hugus, Joseph Hugus, Reed Hugus, Erin Woeste, Michael Woeste, and Tessa Woeste; and many nieces and nephews.
A service for family and close friends will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2002 at 1 p.m. at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Circleville.
Social distancing and facial protection will be observed at St. Philip's during this unusual time; your understanding is appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinsons Walk for a Cure, c/o PCCF and note Parkinsons Fund in the memo.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
.