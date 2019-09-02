Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Hupp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max B. Hupp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Max B. Hupp Obituary
Max B. Hupp, 80, of Chillicothe, passed from this life on Saturday morning, Aug. 31, 2019 in Riverside Hospitals, Columbus following a brief illness.
He was born Sept. 17, 1938 in Hallsville, the son of Roland and Garnet (Maxson) Hupp. On Oct. 11, 1959, he married Cynthia A. Peters, who preceded him in death April 4, 2016.
Surviving is a daughter, Delores Hupp, Circleville; sons, Daniel (Ann) Hupp and Donald Hupp, both of Chillicothe; a granddaughter, Ashleigh Hupp; a sister, Ruth Ann (Lloyd) Swackhammer, Laurelville; a sister-in-law, Kris (Brad Johnson) Peters, Seymour, Wisconsin; a brother, Edwin (Shirley) Hupp, Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; in-laws, Lawrence and Bernice Peters; sister, June (Boyd) Swackhammer; and brother, Lester (Betty) Hupp.
He was the owner and operator of Hupp Electric, a family business for more than 40 years.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in the Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home with the Rev. Bruce Hines officiating.
Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Zane Trace Athletic Boosters or the family invites you to write a note about your memories of Max and place it in the collection basket at the funeral home.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family.
His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now