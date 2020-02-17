|
Maynard Eugene (Gene) Warner, 94 years, entered peacefully into his Heavenly life and reunited with his wife, Kay Warner, on Feb. 12, 2020.
Maynard was a lifelong resident of Pickaway County and the Circleville area.
He was born on Jan. 11 1926 and resided in Thatcher during his youth.
Maynard is survived by son, Clifton Eugene (Susan Minor) Warner, of Circleville; granddaughters, Ragene Warner (Rick) Pinson, of Circleville, and Alysha (Marty Lloyd) Warner, of Isle of Palms South Carolina; two great-granddaughters, whom he cherished and was beyond proud of, Madison Susan Moon, of Columbus, and Morgan Lynn Moon temporarily, of St. Andrews, Scotland.
He was blessed to also have many nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly: Kent (Gina) Searle, Lynn (Carrie) Searle, Bryan (Jackie) Searle, Karen Peters, Marc Warner, Ginger (Bob) Sines, and Dick (Loraine) Warner and many great-nieces and nephews, and special friend, card-playing teammate and ice-cream provider, Barbara Minor Leatherwood.
Maynard never hid his affections and loved his family dearly. He is celebrating in Heaven with his wife, Catherine "Kay" Searle Warner; son, Bradley Niles Warner; parents, Andrew (Wilna Barr) Warner; brothers, Nelson (Doris Leist) Warner and Jay (Harriet Binkley) Warner; and countless friends, fishing partners, hunting buddies and card-playing pals.
He was a 1944 graduate of Pickaway Township School and he was sure to attend every class reunion as long as his health would permit. He was an avid hunter and fisherman with many stories to be told. He was quick to laugh and some would even say he was a "character." To know Maynard was to not take yourself too serious and to learn to laugh until you cried. He loved his yearly fishing winters in Florida and his hunting trips to Michigan. During his more mobile years, he was an active Elks Member and could always been seen working the tenderloin grill.
He was also a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. Aside from his youthful years of working at the Circleville Cheese Factory, he was a farmer who took pride in his work. From the time he could walk, he worked in farming with his family. He began his own farming career on the Mayflower Dairy Farm as a helper for his father-in-law. He later moved to the Niles Farms, Circleville, to work for his Uncle Charlie (Iona Barr) Niles. Upon his Aunt's death, he purchased two of the Niles' farms and continued his farming and resided on these farms until his decision to move to Browns Memorial Nursing Home in Circleville.
Maynard's family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of Browns Memorial Nursing Home. Maynard loved you all.
Honoring Maynard's wishes, there will be no viewing.
Following cremation, there will be a private interment at a later date at Forest Cemetery, Circleville.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 18, 2020