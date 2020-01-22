|
|
Surrounded by her family whom she loved dearly, Melanie Lee (Cook) Lanman, age 77, of Circleville, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
She was born on July 31, 1942 to the late Willard Jackson and Mary Cleota (Thomas) Cook.
Melanie retired from Georgia Pacific with 29-plus years of service. During her time there, she served on the safety and activities committees for many years. Prior to Georgia Pacific, she worked at the East End Market for her dear friends, the late Pat Radabaugh and Bob Radabaugh. Melanie previously served as a Logan Elm Healthcare activities volunteer and participated in a card club. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of AmVets Post #2256. Melanie loved her friends and family immensely, particularly watching her grandchildren's sporting events. She also loved NASCAR, the Buckeyes, and just talking to people. She never met a stranger.
Melanie is survived by her son, Jeff (Michele) Lanman of Circleville; and daughter, Teresa (Ronny) Foreman of South Bloomfield; grandchildren, Heather (Mike) Cotter, Ashley (Will Brobst) Foreman, Zack (Marianna) Lanman, and Tory Lanman; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Nellie Conkel and Georgie Furness; sister-in-law, Janet (Tim) Taylor; brother-in-law, Bill (Carol) Smith; lifelong friends, Carol Wilson and Belle Housh.
Along with her parents, Melanie was preceded in death by the love of her life, James E. Lanman to whom she was married for 40 years prior to his death in October 2001. She is also predeceased by her sister, Geraldine Stevens and her brother, Brian "Jack" Cook.
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 24 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Lynn Summers officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio Health Berger Hospice.
The family appreciates those who helped fulfill Melanie's wish to remain in her home until she passed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 23, 2020