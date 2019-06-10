Melva Jean Christopher, age 63, passed away on June 8 2019. She was born July 4, 1955 to her parents Melvin and Norma (Hartranft) Henry in Circleville, Ohio.

She was a graduate of Logan Elm High School class of 1973. Melva was an extremely hard worker, a manager of Columbus Industries for a number of years as well as an area manager for Cheap Tobacco for 16 years. She loved the people she met and worked with throughout those endeavors. Melva was a selfless woman, who always put people before herself. She loved her dogs and tending to her garden. She was a pillar of the family and a source of wisdom and comfort when she was needed most. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Melva is preceded in death by her parents.

Left to mourn her passing is her husband and best friend of 27 years, John T. (Tim) Mahoney; her sons, Brent and Brian Christopher; her brother, Melvin Henry Jr.; and her nieces and nephew Christina Henry, Jason Henry, Joni Giovaniello and Tera Bush.

Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger funeral home, located at 151 E. Main St. Circleville, on Friday, June 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Melva's funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on the June 14, with Pastor Ted Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.

Published in Circleville Herald on June 11, 2019