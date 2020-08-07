1/1
Merry F. Fraser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Merry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born, Merry Faith Fraser on Oct. 21, 1937 in the home of her maternal grandmother in Nellie, Ohio. She was a resident of Circleville for six decades.
Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bob Fraser; her parents, Bob and Edith Lawrence; infant daughter, Jill; grandson, Alex; mother and father-in-law, Grace and Gordon Fraser; and brother-in-law, Gary Mauller.
Survived by siblings: one brother, Fred (Jerri) Lawrence; and two sisters, Ellen Lawrence, and Anne (Rick) Kern; sister-in-Law, Bette Fraser Mauller; five children: one daughter, Karen (Tim) McNaughton, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; four sons, Jeff Fraser and Rob Fraser, of Circleville, Bruce (Marlene Mancini) Fraser, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and Gary (Melissa) Fraser, of Slidell, Louisiana; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with another on the way; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She loved to play golf, do cross-stitch, jigsaw puzzles and shopping. Her true passion was playing competitive bridge, for which she earned the status of life master. She attended Mount Carmel School of Nursing, worked as a cashier at the old Super Duper for years, and then built a home business doing alterations for all of the clothing stores in town, as well as friends and family.
Cremation has taken place.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory may be made to: The Medical Oncology Sarcoma Fund #314857 (supports research, clinical trials, and patient care) at The James Cancer Hospital, PO Box 183112, Columbus, Ohio 43218 https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=314857 or Pickaway County Senior Center, 2105 Chickasaw Drive, Circleville, Ohio 43113
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved