Michael A. Kisor

Michael A. Kisor Obituary
Michael A. Kisor, 64, went to be with his Lord on March 18, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 13, 1956.
Michael graduated from Circleville High School and was a dedicated servant of the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl E. and Majel A. (Nichols) DeLong; and in-laws, Roy and Patricia (McDaniels) Cunningham, Sr.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Vickie (Cunningham) Kisor; son, Shaun (Sara) Kisor; daughter, Jennifer Parfitt; grandchildren, Aubrianna, Heath, Gunner and Louella Kisor, Brooklyn, Ryza and Victoria Parfitt; sisters, Judith (Rick) Hall, Cathy (Alan) Phillips; brothers, Robert (Sherry) Kisor, David (Debbie) DeLong; and by many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Wellman Funeral Home with private burial in Forest Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 20, 2020
