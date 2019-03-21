Michael E. Cline, 55, of Ashville, passed away at home.

He was born on June 18, 1963 in Columbus to the late Leonard Cline and Margaret J. (Gillispie) Cline Brehm, who survives.

Mike was a groundskeeper at Fox Fire Golf Course, Commercial Point, for the past 12 years, a graduate of Franklin Heights H.S. Class of 1981, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a person who had a heart of gold and spent many years raising and mentoring children that were not his own. Mike had a true love for the human spirit and found it his responsibility to help take care of others.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Monika M. (Gessler); mother, Margaret of Galloway; children, Kristina Caldwell (Sam) Layne of Amanda and Darus Cline of Ashville; three grandchildren, Austin Layne, Airman 1st Class, Uryan Layne, and Autumn Layne; sister, Sandy Cline (Doug) Huey of Galloway; nephews, Mat and Daniel Huey; niece, Maggie Huey; also many friends.

In keeping with Mike's wishes, cremation will take place.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24 from 3 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 4 p.m., with Rev. Brad Barr officiating, at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville.

Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 22, 2019