Michael J. Haddox Sr., 46, of Pickerington and formerly of Circleville, lost his battle with addiction on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Doctors West Hospital. He was born on Feb. 16, 1973 in Circleville. He worked for Amsted Rail in Groveport and had attended Circleville Schools.

He is preceded in death by his father, Samuel J. Mather, grandparents, Donna Haddox, and Robert and Ann Mather.

He is survived his mother, Sharon Mather; children, Kari Haddox (Drew Shong), Kristin (Thomas) Sturgill, Michael (Melissa) Haddox; grandchildren, Liam, Hunter, Bailee, Greysyn, and a baby Haddox on the way; mother of his children, Annette Haddox; grandparents, Rev. William and Mary Haddox; brothers and sisters, Adam (Tonya) Mather, Amanda (Wayne) Barnes, Kevin (Kate) Mather, Kathleen (Chris) Moore, Amber (Jeff) Mather, Cheri (Caleb) Beatty, and Angie Leist; nephews and nieces, Princess Kelly, Zach, Cassady, Drake, Ryan, Ashley, Austin, Sidney, Lauren, Mackenzie, Madison, Nathan, Emma, and Samuel; great nephews, Elijah and Mason; Michael's brothers from another mother, Tommie Haddox, Sean Sadler, Dwight Haddox, Zach Hough, and Jamie Carroll; and several aunts and uncles.

Michael fought addiction for years and overcame that addiction in 2009. Michael remained clean until 2017 when low self-esteem and a non-supportive relationship triggered a relapse. It started with pills and went on to larger things. HELP is out there, If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction please contact the National Hotline for drug abuse at 888-633-3239.

The family will receive friends at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home 420 W. Main St. Ashville on Monday July 15, 2019 from noon until the time of a service at 2 p.m., with Rev. Mike Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery in Circleville.

The family requests that donations in Michael's Memory be made to: Recovery Works Columbus, 7400 Huntington Park Drive, Columbus 43235. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Published in Circleville Herald on July 12, 2019