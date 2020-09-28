1/
Michael S. Ruzicka
Michael Shannon "Zeke" Ruzicka, 55, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
He was born March 23, 1965 in Columbus, Ohio.
He was a plumber and pipefitter for Local Union 189, a die hard Steelers fan, avid hunter and a lifetime member and drag racing legend for Team Ruzicka.
His family meant everything to him and he cherished the time that they spent together.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Drema Ruzicka; children, Michael S. Ruzicka, Adrian (Tristen) Ruzicka, and Hayden (Laina) Wallace; grandchildren, Mallorie Ruzicka, Jayden Ruzicka, Annaleigh Ruzicka, Casey Ruzicka, Collin Ruzicka, and Remi Wallace; parents, Delmar and Sue (Erlenbach) Ruzicka; brothers, Timothy (Julie) Ruzicka, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Ruzicka, and Anthony Ruzicka; numerous nieces and nephews; beloved dogs, Ashley, Zeva and Aurora; and many other relatives, coworkers, friends and the drag racing community.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4701 Winchester Pike, Columbus, Ohio 43232 where funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Interment Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks at all times in the building.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pickaway County Partners for Paws, P.O. Box 282 Circleville, Ohio 43113 or National Church Residences Hospice (https://www.nationalchurchresidences.org/donate/hospice/).
Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory, extend condolences or watch his tribute video.



Published in Circleville Herald from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
