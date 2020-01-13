Home

Mickey C. Cline Sr.

Mickey C. Cline Sr. Obituary
Mickey C. Cline, Sr., 69 of Ashville, passed away at home, Jan. 10, 2020.
He was born in Mohawk, West Virginia to the late Lawrence and Pauline M. (Perdew) Cline.
Mickey had worked for Cardinal Industries for a number of years, then started M & S Construction for many years. Before retiring, along with his wife Sue, they owned Cline's Corner in Lockbourne for 10 years. He had attended Iaeger High School in Iaeger, West Virginia. Mickey was an avid Nascar fan, enjoyed being at home with his family and his dog, Obie.
He was preceded in death by parents; granddaughter, Cailin; brothers, Roggio and Les; sisters, Marlene Kirk, Gaynelle Jones, and Sue Nagel.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sue Ann (Tigyer) Cline; sons, T.J. (Lisa) Cline, of Circleville, and Mickey Cline, Jr., of Columbus; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Dalton, Branson, Haylee, Hope, and Boone; brothers, Tim (Judy) Cline and Bruce (Alice) Cline; sister, Pam Willis; sister-in-law, Ethel (Rudy) Cline-Martinez; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dan and Mary Covietz; longtime best friend, Mack Blankenship; numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation will take place with a private memorial graveside at a later date.
The family is being cared for by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
