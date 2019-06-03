|
Mildred Wilcoxon, 88, of South Bloomfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Pickaway Manor, Circleville.
She was born March 22, 1931 in Rose Hill, Ky., to the late Grady and Sue (Osborne) Waugh. Mildred was a member of Ashville Church of Christ in Christian Union and a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.
She is preceded in death by her husband ,Lelan Dewey Wilcoxon; and brothers, Carl, Paul, and James Waugh.
Mildred is survived by her children, Glenda (Jim) Younkin of Minford, Gary Wilcoxon of Circleville, and Rhonda Wilcoxon of South Bloomfield; grandchildren, Grant (Alex) Wilcoxon, Matthew Wilcoxon, Jeremiah Wilcoxon, Zachary Wilcoxon, Jaime (Christopher) White, and Erin Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Adleigh White, Elianna White, and Jack Wilcoxon; sisters, Edna Mae Bryant of Ashland, Ky., and Betty Delaney of Groveport; brother Ernest Waugh of Muncy, Ind.; and numerous nieces, nephews, church family, aand neighbors.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. with a service to follow at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, with Pastor Don Blankenship officiating. Burial will take place in Floral Hill Memorial Gardens.
The family request's that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to: Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville 43113.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on June 4, 2019