Molly Hamrick Schiff, 60, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at The Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus.

Molly was born July 29, 1958 to the late George H. and Dorothy (Murray) Hamrick in Circleville.

She was a 1976 graduate of Circleville High School and 1980 graduate of The Ohio State University. Molly taught at Court Street Elementary School in Circleville for 30 years.

Molly was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church where she served as a greeter, a eucharist minister and helped with bereavement dinners. She was a member of the Beta Rho chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. Molly was a vital part of the Ashville Scrappin' Sisters and helped with their fundraisers for many years.

Molly is preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy and two brothers, John Ellis and Thomas Andrew Hamrick.

She is survived by her loving husband, David; son, Matthew (Max Kelerstein); daughter, Meghan; sister, Betsy (Bob) Dawson; brother Michael (Sally) Hamrick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, and one hour prior to A Memorial Mass to be celebrated Saturday, March 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 134 W. Mound St. Circleville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: The Dorothy R., Thomas H. and John E. Hamrick Memorial Scholarship Fund for Pickaway County, 216 Howlett Hall, 2001 Fyffe Court, Columbus, OH 43210 or The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 W. Lane Ave. Columbus, OH 43221 with note for Pulmonary Hypertension Program Support Fund-Fund #312585-in memory of Molly Schiff. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com