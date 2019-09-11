|
Mona Sue Bigam, age 73, of Mt. Sterling, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at home.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Bigam.
Family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143 and again from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 where her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Blankenship, officiating.
Burial will follow at Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling.
Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to her family.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 12, 2019