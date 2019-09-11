Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
740-869-2777
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mona Bigam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mona Sue Bigam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mona Sue Bigam Obituary
Mona Sue Bigam, age 73, of Mt. Sterling, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at home.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Bigam.
Family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143 and again from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 where her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Blankenship, officiating.
Burial will follow at Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling.
Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to her family.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now