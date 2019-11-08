|
|
Monte Lee Hill, 55, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
He was born Dec. 8, 1963 in Circleville, Ohio.
Monte loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles and spending time hunting and fishing.
Monte is survived by his mother, Theresa Hill; sisters, Melissa and Michelle Hill; nephews, Joshua, Tyler and Jacob Wolfe; great-nieces, Emma and Paisley; uncles, Robert, Steve, Ronnie (Linda), and Jerry (Linda) Hill; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Hill; paternal grandparents, Chester and Fay Hill; maternal grandparents, Ted and Lilly Riggins; uncles, Dave, Richard and Jeff Hill; and his aunt, Barbara Ritchie.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger where a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will be at Reber Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave fond memories for Monte's family.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 9, 2019