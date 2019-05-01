|
Nancy Ellen Weitendorf, 101, formerly of Dayton, Ohio. died April 8, 2019 at Logan Elm Healthcare.
Born December 28, 1917 in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Hazel (Hughes) Zelinski. She married Thomas Carl Weitendorf on Memorial Day Weekend in 1941. The two were married for 69 years.
She is survived by children, Sue Twining and Karl (Rita) Weitendorf; grandchildren, Cathryn (Kyle) Stanley, Jamie Twining and Karl (Tiffany) Twining; great-grandchildren, Clara Stanley, Nate Twining, Hayden and Bella Twining.
She is preceded in death by husband, Thomas Weitendorf; brother, Paul Zelinski; and son-in-law, Jim Twining.
She was a member of David's United Church of Christ in Dayton for 42 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Circleville Presbyterian Church, 134 E. Mound St, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Memorial Contributions may be made to: The Women's Lantern Fellowship, c/o Ohio Conference United Church of Christ, 6161 Busch Blvd. Suite 100, Columbus, OH 43229-2547.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 2, 2019