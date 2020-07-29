Nancy Jean West, 73, of Ashville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Nancy was born on March 17, 1947 to the late Wayne G. and Erma E. (Frazier) Hines in Circleville.
Nancy was a 1965 graduate of Teays Valley High School and received her Associate's Degree in Human Services in 1987 from Ohio University. She was a member of Village Chapel Church and Ashville Child Study League. Nancy was a homemaker and daycare provider. She was a 4-H advisor for the Kookie Kitchen Kut-ups and a former Activities Director for Pickaway Manor and Heritage Day Health Center. She was a former cook for the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office. Nancy had a love for music and played many musical instruments. She had a great voice and loved to sing with the church choir.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Hall of Ashville and Kristi (Chuck) Hodge of Circleville; grandchildren, Brian Phillip, Wesley James and Savana Joy Hodge; brother, Jerry (Nancy) Hines of Ashville; several nieces, nephews and many other family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene West; brother, Donald Lee; and a sister, Sheryl Erma.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Village Chapel Church, Ashville, with Pastor Kevin Pees officiating.
Burial will follow in Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Memorial donations may be made to Village Chapel Church, 30 Circleville Ave., Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com