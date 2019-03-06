Nancy Jane Hamilton, age 81, of Circleville, passed away Tuesday, March 5.

She was born February 2, 1938 in Bremen, Ohio to the late Rev. Orville F. and Gertrude M. (Pletcher) Gibbs. Nancy was a member of the First EUB Church and the Ohio Eastern Stars Chapter #90. She loved camping, boating and vacationing at her home in Florida.

Along with her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hamilton; brother, Orville Gibbs; sisters, Lavada MacMurray-Koch, Beatrice "Jean" Mathew and Mary Lou Brown.

She is survived by her siblings, Hilah (Bernard) Williams of Granville, Ohio, John (Sarah) Gibbs of Burns, Tenn., Carole Skinner of Circleville, Sandra (Emmitt) Eccard of Afton, Va., Jacqueline (James) Gregg of Ashville, Joan Krystof of Circleville, Susan (Jerry) Metzler of Circleville, Trish Purcell of Gahanna, and Elaine (Thomas) Fletcher of Ashville; sisters-in-law, Hazel Woodward of Circleville, and Rose (Robert) Winegardner of Lancaster; brothers-in-law, Denver (Nancy) Hamilton of Circleville, and Ronald Hamilton of Williamsport. She is also survived by her special nieces, Kimberly (Carl) Altizer and Amber (Mike) Gloyd along with many other nieces, nephews and relatives. A special thank you goes to Berger Hospice and their excellent care of Nancy.

Family will welcome friends Sunday, March 10, from 1-4 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, Circleville ,with the funeral service to follow. Chaplain Jim Ferrell will be officiating. A committal service will be held at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m.with Rev. Emmitt Eccard officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Berger Hospice or a in Nancy's name. Please leave fond memories or condolences for her family at www.schoedinger.com