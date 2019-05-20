Nancy Jean Feyh, 79 of Ashville, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Wyngate in Circleville surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Sept. 1, 1939 to the late John L. and Myra Jean (Appelfeller) Quelette in Columbus, Ohio. Nancy was a graduate of Columbus South High School and a Realtor for many years.

Nancy is preceded in death by husband, David August Feyh, in 2011.

She is survived by children, David Alan Feyh of Columbus, Cheryl (Jeff) Voss of Powell, Karen (Keith) Stemen and Scott (Rebecca) Feyh all of Ashville; grandchildren, Austin, Alex, Aidan, and Andrew Feyh, Julie and Michelle Voss, K.C. (Amanda), Kolten, Kameron, Karalee (Joey), Kaylor, Kylee Stemen, Joshua and Cassandra Feyh; great-granddaughter, Scout Stemen; siblings, John L. (Sheila) Quelette and Diana (Gary) Owens; many special neighbors and friends; her dog, Peanut; and especially our Wyngate family.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, followed by a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Nancy to: Wyngate at Circleville, 745 Northridge Road, Circleville, OH 43113 or Pickaway County Community Foundation, 770 N. Court St., Circleville, OH 43113, with a note for the Mike Harrison Park Fund to help take care of Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park.

Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Published in Circleville Herald on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary