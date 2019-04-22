Nancy Lee Wilburn (Dalton), 78, of South Bloomfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home, April 20, 2019.

Born June 10, 1940 in South Webster, Ohio, Nancy was the oldest daughter to Woodrow Dalton and Alberta Dalton (Carpenter). She graduated from South Webster High School in 1958 and married Arnold "Gene" Wilburn in July 1960. They were married for 20 years until his passing in 1981.

Nancy was a longtime member of the Ashville Baptist Church and spent many hours volunteering there. She spent 34 years with companion, Ivan Lagerstam, gardening, mushroom hunting, going to flea markets, yard sales and vacationing. His children Rod (Paula Kline) Lagerstam, Linda Lagerstam, Amy (Ted) White, and Mark (Christine) Lagerstam, as well as their children were a second family to her. Thank you all.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Wilburn; father, Woodrow Dalton; brother, Keith Dalton; aunt, Mary Smith; uncles, Richard Smith and "Sam" Smith.

She is survived by a large and loving family: mother, Alberta Dalton of South Webster; daughter, Lisa (Jim) Livengood of Circleville; sister, Janet (Joe) Schreick of Minford; sister-in-law, Rhonda Dalton of South Webster; uncle, Wib Smith of South Webster; aunt, Joann Smith of Portsmouth; grandchildren, Beth (Ryan) Spaulding, Zoe Livengood, and Tess Livengood; great-grandchildren, Grayson Spaulding; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.

Nancy will be laid to rest at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield, Ohio, alongside her husband.

We request donations to Berger Hospice, 1170 North Court St., Suite B, Circleville, Ohio 43113, in lieu of flowers.

Visitation, Thursday, April 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with services to follow at 1 p.m., First Baptist Church of Ashville, 2367 Pickaway St., Ashville. Burial at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.

Please join us for a meal at the church following the graveside service.

Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.

Online condolences to olivercheekfunralhome.com Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary