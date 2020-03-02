|
|
Nancy S. Hamilton, 75, of Circleville, died March 1, 2020.
Nancy was born Sept. 20, 1944 in Stoutsville Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris, and grandparents, Erwin and Hazel Kocher.
She is survived by her husband, Denver T. Hamilton; children, Kevin E. (Laura) Hamilton, Wade A. (Lori) Hamilton and Kimberly (Joe) Altizer; grandchildren, Brittney, Sarah, Jessica, Maggie, Mollie, MattieGrace, Brandon, Carlie and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Collin, Olivia, Lorelei, Clark and Gatlin; a large extended family; special niece, Sharon Potts Barnes; and home health nurse, Amber Large.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in the Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 3, 2020