Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan W. Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan W. Barnes Obituary
Nathan William Barnes, 80, of Circleville, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2019 at Brown Memorial Nursing Home.
He was born on Dec. 19, 1938, in Hallsville, the son of the late William and Bessie (Barnhart) Barnes.
On June 5, 2003, Nathan was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Barnes.
Nathan is survived by his sons, Kevin (Lucy) Barnes and Tracy (Beth) Barnes; grandchildren, Courtney and Kaitlyn Barnes, Chris (Megan) Ebert, and Seth (Hope) Ebert; great-grandchildren, Caden and Iva; siblings, Roger Barnes, Florence (Glen) Hettinger, and Mary Lewis; sister-in-law, Leona Barnes; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents and wife, Nathan was preceded in death by his siblings, Damon "Bud" Barnes, Betty Huffman, and Goldie Barnes.
Nathan was a 1957 graduate of Centralia High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a Communication Specialist.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston with Pastor Carol Carper officiating.
Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 - 7 p.m. at Hill's.
Condolences can be made on Nathan's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -