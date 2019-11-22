Home

POWERED BY

Services
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Neoma Wheatcraft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neoma Isabell Wheatcraft


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neoma Isabell Wheatcraft Obituary
Neoma Isabell Wheatcraft, age 86, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. She was born September 4, 1933 in Hocking County Ohio to her parents Daniel and Lena "Turner" Graham.
Neoma was a strong woman, letting no obstacle stand in her way to be the nurturing matriarch of her family. She was a caring person who also knew what she wanted out of life and worked hard to make those things happen. Neoma loved to cook, and passed down a great deal of knowledge to her children and grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by her family.
Neoma is preceded in death by her parents; her sister Loretta Lawless; her infant daughter Sandra Kay Wheatcraft and her grandson Michael Wheatcraft. Neoma is survived by her children Leroy (Shirley) Wheatcraft, Harold Wheatcraft, Pauline Bauer and John Wheatcraft; her grandchildren Kathy (Randy) Webb, Adam Shutts, Stephanie (Jimmy) Mulhurn and Thomas Wheatcraft; several great grandchildren including Lindsey (Wayne) Rodgers and Trevor Webb; her great great-grandson Brice Notestone, with whom she was very close; her brother Benjamin (Norma) Graham, her sister Esther Tanner, and close in-law Annette Hampton. The family would also like to give special thanks to Pickaway Manor and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided for her.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville, on Tuesday November 26 from 10am to noon. Neoma's funeral service will follow at noon with Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Kingston. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or condolence with Neoma's family.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neoma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -