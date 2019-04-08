Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nevin Ishmael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nevin Elliott Ishmael

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nevin Elliott Ishmael Obituary
Nevin Elliott Ishmael, 53 of West Portsmouth died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. 
He was born February 15, 1966 in Columbus to the late Walter Samuel Ishmael and Mary Lou Martin (Brian) Holdren, who survives. 
Along with his mother and stepfather, he is survived by 2 daughters; Eileen (Ryan Summers) Ishmael and Dianna Ishmael; three grandchildren, Bethany Summers, Lilyanna Summers, and Jaxson Ishmael; brother, Diamond (Lisa) Ishmael; two sisters, Lisa (John) Bianga and Dona (Richard) Luft; and several family members.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth, with Pastor David Lute officiating. 
Friends may call at the funeral home starting at 1 p.m. 
Condolences and donations may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now