Nickie Ray Kneice, 57, of Circleville passed away April 27, 2019. He was born on September 17, 1961 in Columbus to Darrell L. and Margaret Jennings Kneice.
He enjoyed Ohio State football, the Cincinnati Reds, NASCAR, classic movies, TV shows and Harleys.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his second wife, Karen Kneice, first wife, Suzanne Kneice; sisters, Cathy Walters and Vickie Shipe; and brother, Tony Kneice.
Nickie is survived by his daughters, Amanda Lute and Raymona Kneice; son, Nickie Ray Kneice Jr.; stepdaughter, Anne Drenning; grandchildren, Hayden, Conner, Jason, November, Blayze and Caroline; and by brothers, Darrell L. Kneice II and Rickie Kneice.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 30, 2019