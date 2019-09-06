Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for Nikki Destadio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nikki Destadio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nikki Destadio Obituary
Nikki Destadio, 28, of Dublin passed away with her beloved son, Luca Wooten, on Sept. 1, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
She is preceded in death by grandparents, Frederick and Anita Destadio.
She is survived by her children, Ellie and Logan Wooten; significant other, Bryan Wooten; parents, Katie and Jim Destadio; siblings, Aaron (Andrea) Destadio, Lauren (Jamie) Hankins, Maria (Tyler) Steely; and several nieces and nephews.
Nikki is a graduate of Dublin Scioto High School. She enjoyed being with her family and reading.
Family will receive friends on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church with Father James Black as Celebrant.
Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
To send an online condolence please visit:www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nikki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now