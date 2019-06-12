Nila Jean Sheets, 77 passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was born in Pocahontas, Virginia to the late Speed and Sylvia "Sloan" Underwood on June 19, 1941.

Nila worked for Blocks Shoes in Circleville for 40 years and enjoyed her work greatly, often being called "The Shoe Lady." The Pumpkin Show was also something she looked forward to every year and she especially enjoyed the many food booths and parades.

Nila's deepest love was for her family. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play at her favorite vacation destination, Sunset Beach in North Carolina. She was a devoted Mom, Grandma and wife who will be dearly missed by many.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Steven Sheets, and several siblings.

Nila is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Everett "Berk" Sheets; children, Sylvia (John) McDonald and Everett Glenn Sheets, Jr.; siblings, Sally Livery and Dwight Underwood; grandchildren, Carrie (Jon) Mitchell, Trevor (Lauren) Sheets, Everett Glenn Sheets III, Victoria Sheets, Charles Sheets, Evan McDonald, Seth McDonald, Abigail McDonald and eight great-grandchildren. Family will welcome friends from 11-1 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. A graveside service will follow at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery.

Please leave fond memories and condolences at www.schoedinger.com Published in Circleville Herald on June 13, 2019