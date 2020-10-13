Norbert L. Leasure, 73, of Circleville, went to be with Jesus Christ his Savior on Oct. 8, 2020.He was born Feb. 16, 1947 to Alfred and Ida Leasure in Columbus, Ohio.He was preceded in death by his twin brother Delbert who was killed at KheSanh Hill 881 South in Vietnam, he missed his brother daily, also his parents, sisters Jo An Leasure, Lillian Wenger and brother Forrest.He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Sandra of 30 years, his fur babies Lilly, Annie, Lucy, Ben-Ben and Miss Kitty, close friend Dick Finkle and nieces Kimmer and Amy Leasure. He is also survived by sister Karen Arms, son Delbert and 2 grandsons.He worked for Coke Cola for 20 years and retired from the Ohio Department of Corrections. He was a member of Lighthouse Community Christian Church and a member of the Masonic Neocacia Lodge #595. He was a loving and devoted husband. He enjoyed his cars, motorcycle riding and camping with his wife and fur babies. We had adventures not vacations. He loved and enjoyed his home, yard, garden, shopping and was a big gadget guy. After a short but intense illness Norbert was able to spend his last few days at home with his wife and fur babies at his side which was his wish. We would like to thank our neighbors and friends who helped to care for us during this difficult and sad time, Lindsey, Ann and Mariah Dudas; Craig and Susan Little; Bob and Linda Cochrun; David, Jennifer, Brooklyn and Zeb Martin;

Norbert L. Leasure, 73, of Circleville, went to be with Jesus Christ his Savior on October 8, 2020. He was born February 16, 1947 to Alfred and Ida Leasure in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his twin brother Delbert who was killed at KheSanh Hill 881 South in Vietnam, he missed his brother daily, also his parents, sisters Jo An Leasure, Lillian Wenger and brother Forrest. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Sandra of 30 years, his fur babies Lilly, Annie, Lucy, Ben-Ben and Miss Kitty, close friend Dick Finkle and nieces Kimmer and Amy Leasure. He is also survived by sister Karen Arms, son Delbert and 2 grandsons. He worked for Coke Cola for 20 years and retired from the Ohio Department of Corrections. He was a member of Lighthouse Community Christian Church and a member of the Masonic Neocacia Lodge #595. He was a loving and devoted husband. He enjoyed his cars, motorcycle riding and camping with his wife and fur babies. We had adventures not vacations. He loved and enjoyed his home, yard, garden, shopping and was a big gadget guy. After a short but intense illness Norbert was able to spend his last few days at home with his wife and fur babies at his side which was his wish. We would like to thank our neighbors and friends who helped to care for us during this difficult and sad time, Lindsey, Ann and Mariah Dudas; Craig and Susan Little; Bob and Linda Cochrun; David, Jennifer, Brooklyn and Zeb Martin; Morgan Perry; Patricia Ryder sister-in-law; Lighthouse Community Christian Church, PJ Rings, Scott Cline, Martin and Susie Pettigrew; Brian Wills, Andy Treece; Cheryl Thompson RN and all the Hospice Staff; Schieber Medicine Shoppe and all the people who prayed for us. There will be no funeral services per his request. Burial arrangements will be handled by Wellman Funeral Homes and will be laid to rest at Fernwood Cemetery. A memorial donation can be made to Lighthouse Community Christian Church Building Fund.



Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

