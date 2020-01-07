Home

Norma Jean Gilmore, 80, of Williamsport, passed away on Jan. 5, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 7, 1939 in Circleville, to Creighton and Ethel Beatrice (Fellenstein) Anderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Gilmore; sister, Marcella Hildenbrand; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Anderson and Ethel Galloway.
Norma is survived by her son, David (Christina) Gilmore; grandchildren, Joseph and Izzy of Chatsworth, California; brothers, Virgil (Ruby) Anderson of Circleville, and Reed Anderson of Virginia; brothers-in-law, Charles Galloway of Williamsport, Bud Gilmore and Earl Hildenbrand, both of Circleville; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Springlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Williamsport United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
